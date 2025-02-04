Atmospheric river slams California with heavy rain: Latest forecast

Rainfall rates could reach more than 1 inch per hour on Tuesday.

An atmospheric river is pounding Northern California with heavy rain and the threat of flooding before heading to Southern California.

On Tuesday, the highest threat for flash flooding will be in the San Francisco Bay area, where some spots have already recorded more than 3 inches of rain.

The Bay area is under a flood warning and flood advisory.

A flooded road is seen following heavy rain, Feb. 3, 2025, in San Francisco. KGO

The heaviest rain will reach San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon and evening, when rainfall rates could reach more than 1 inch per hour.

Flash flooding and mudslides are also in the forecast.

Some of the rain will move south into Southern California, including the Los Angeles area, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Locally half an inch of rain is possible in Los Angeles and more than 3 inches is possible in the hills of Santa Barbara County.

More rain for Southern California is expected on Thursday and Friday.

This weather map shows the Western rain and snow forecast over the next four days. ABC News

Meanwhile, in the mountains, parts of the west from Northern California to Washington to Wyoming have seen as much as 40 inches of snow.

Some areas from California to Montana could get an additional 2 to 5 feet of snow through Wednesday. Avalanche alerts have been issued.