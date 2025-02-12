The suspect never showed any identification, according to police sources.

Attempted rapist told victim he was an ICE agent: Police sources

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2025.

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2025.

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2025.

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2025.

Authorities in New York City are searching for a man who allegedly impersonated a federal immigration enforcement agent before trying to rape a 51-year-old woman in broad daylight, according to police sources.

The victim was waiting for a cab outside a Brooklyn CityMD just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect approached and said he was an ICE agent and needed to talk to her, according to police sources.

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2025. NYPD

The man allegedly forced her into a basement stairwell, punched her and tried to rape her, the NYPD said.

He took her phone, her purse and a chain before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman suffered lacerations to her face, bruising and scratches, and was hospitalized in stable condition, police sad.

The suspect never showed any identification, according to police sources.