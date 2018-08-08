A baby boy found floating in a river. A distraught mother. And now an international manhunt for the father that led authorities across the world, all the way to Thailand.

The story behind the tragic death of the 7-month-old child, now identified as Mason Saldana, found floating in New York's East River on Sunday may soon get clearer after Homeland Security investigators bring his father, 37-year-old James Currie, back to the United States, to face charges of concealment of a human corpse, a felony punishable by at least a year in prison, police said.

The charges could be upgraded once the Medical Examiner's Office determines a definitive cause of death for the child, authorities said.

When tourists found the child floating near the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday afternoon wearing only a diaper, he was unconscious and unresponsive.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no signs of trauma, according to authorities.

The child's 36-year-old mother told police she had dropped off the child with Currie, whom she was not married to, and only noticed the child was missing when the baby did not show up at daycare. She called 911 Monday evening to file a domestic incident report, hours after Currie had already boarded a flight from John F. Kennedy Airport to Bangkok, Thailand, police said. Police said they believe he wanted to get away as soon as possible.

Police said Wednesday they had video of Currie taking the child out of the family residence in a child carrier or backpack on Sunday and later walking near the East River with the same backpack, less than an hour before the first 911 call about a baby in the river.