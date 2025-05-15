Baby spider monkey and 2 rattlesnakes discovered during California meth bust

Wildlife trafficking is one of the largest illegal trades in the world.

A baby spider monkey and two rattlesnakes were discovered at the home of a suspect who was busted for methamphetamine during a traffic stop in California, police said.

The incident began on May 6 when Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 50-year-old Clifford Vincenty in Vallejo, California, and discovered half a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle, police said.

Vincenty, who is also a Vallejo resident, was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale.

However, the following day, Solano County Vice Detectives and the Solano County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team served a search warrant at Vincenty’s residence in Vallejo which is when they discovered more evidence in the case against Vincenty.

“The Solano County Sheriff’s Office has made a significant drug-related arrest following a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant that uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine worth approximately $26,000 street value, and the discovery of additional contraband, cash, and exotic animals,” police said. “The search yielded an additional pound of methamphetamine, more than $2,000 cash, a live spider monkey, and two live rattlesnakes.”

Animal Control safely removed the animals, who were evaluated for proper care, and the spider monkey was later placed in the Oakland Zoo with the help of California Fish and Wildlife, officials said.

The primate, who was named Violeta by Oakland Zoo staff, was reported to be in decent health and is thought to be around 18-months-old, zoo officials said.

“Veterinary Hospital staff are taking measures to ensure Violeta's overall wellbeing and have reported that she is doing well in her temporary home where keepers have set up enrichment, along with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated,” officials said. “They are providing her with a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, and she is drinking formula that will help to minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures.”

Wildlife trafficking is one of the largest illegal trades in the world, second only to drug and human trafficking, according to the Oakland Zoo, who says the trade is often fueled by the demand for these animals as pets or for profit-driven businesses, such as photo opportunities and interactive experiences.

“Wildlife trafficking is a growing conservation crisis, driving countless species, like spider monkeys and other nonhuman primates, toward extinction. These animals are often exploited through the exotic pet trade, kept in unsafe, inhumane conditions that threaten both their welfare and public safety. The Captive Primate Safety Act, recently introduced in Congress is a critical step toward ending this exploitation by banning the private ownership of primates and reinforcing our national commitment to responsible wildlife protection,” says Nik Dehejia, CEO at Oakland Zoo.

Meanwhile, Vincenty now faces additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale and potential violations related to the possession of exotic animals.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to disrupting illegal drug activity in Solano County,” said Undersheriff Brad DeWall.

The investigation into the case is currently ongoing.