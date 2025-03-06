'Bigger than a hate crime': Prosecutor alleges children forced to participate in transgender man's torture death

This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows Sam Nordquist. Nordquist, a 24-year-old missing transgender man, died after enduring prolonged physical and psychological abuse over a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field, in Canandaigua, N.Y., according to New York State Police.

A grand jury indictment has been unsealed by New York prosecutors charging seven suspects with first-degree murder in the "torture" killing of transgender man Sam Nordquist, including one defendant who is accused of coercing two children, ages 7 and 12, into participating in the horrific beating.

While LGBTQ+ groups had called on prosecutors in upstate New York to pursue hate crimes against the suspects, Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford said, "This case is bigger than a hate crime."

"It's a rare circumstance where we stand before you and charge this subdivision of murder in the first degree, where it alleges that somebody was tortured to death," Wolford said at a news conference on Wednesday. "It specifically requires that we prove that all seven defendants tortured Sam Nordquist, and that they did so because they enjoyed it."

The suspects, who were arrested last month, have been identified as Precious Arzuaga, 38; Kyle Sage, 33; Patrick Goodwin, 30; Emily Motyka, 19; Jennifer Quijano, 30; Kimberly Sochia, 29; and Thomas Eaves, 21.

All seven suspects were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the second degree.

"This is New York's most significant and serious charge, and it carries with it the possibility of a sentence of life without parole," Wolford said of the first-degree murder count.

Wolford addressed the calls from LGBTQ+ groups, including GLAAD, for prosecutors to file hate crimes against the suspects.

"I'm here to tell you today that we charge the highest count that is available under New York state law, and this case is bigger than a hate crime," Wolford said. "A hate crime would make this charge about Sam's gender or about Sam's race, and it's so much bigger. To limit us to a hate crime would be an injustice to Sam. Sam deserves to have this story told in its entirety."

Wolford added that if New York still had the death penalty, "This would have been a death penalty eligible charge."

Arzuaga faces two additional counts of first-degree coercion. Prosecutors alleged in the indictment that she "compelled or induced" two children -- ages 7 and 12 -- to "cause or attempt to cause physical injury" to the 24-year-old Nordquist.

"To have two children have to participate in the beating of another human being, and it's deeply disturbing, and it has -- I can speak for myself and everyone involved in this investigation -- been one of the most troubling parts of this. It's heartbreaking," Wolford said. "We have a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old who are also victims. They may have been forced to participate, but their lives are forever changed by what they saw and endured. We're here, not just for Sam, but we're here to seek justice for those two children, also."

Wolford said the suspects are expected to be arraigned next week. It is unclear if they have hired attorneys or will be appointed public defenders.

A joint statement issued last month by the New York State Police and Ontario County District Attorney James Riffs said, "To help alleviate the understandable concern his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense."

Nordquist's family filed a missing person report with the New York State Police on Feb. 9, after last hearing from Nordquist on Jan. 1, according to a missing-person flyer issued by the Missing People in America organization.

According to the flyer, Nordquist's family said he left Minnesota on Sept. 28, 2024, with a round-trip plane ticket to New York. The family, according to the flyer, alleged that he met a woman online who convinced him to visit her.

The family, according to the flyer, claimed Nordquist was planning to fly back to Minnesota within two weeks, but never boarded his return flight.

His remains were discovered on Feb. 12 in a field in Benton, New York, in Yates County, according to New York State Police investigators. Investigators believe Nordquist died at a motel in Hopewell, New York, in Ontario County, after being beaten and tortured for days.

"He was forced to kneel and stand against a wall. He was physically assaulted. He was sexually assaulted. He was prevented from using his phone," Wolford said, reading from the indictment. "He was denied proper nutrition and hydration. He was fed feces. He was forced to drink urine and chew spit. They physically restrained him. They forced him to obey their commands, treating him like a dog. They covered his face with towels and shirts and fabric. They used duct tape, and they poured bleach on him."

Wolford added, "We as a community are here to seek justice for Sam to help Sam's family heal and to help our community heal from what is truly a horrendous act."