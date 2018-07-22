Here are the 5 biggest stories you missed this weekend

Jul 22, 2018, 5:06 PM ET
Federal investigators are probing what caused a duck boat to capsize and kill 17 passengers.

A suspect took hostages at a Los Angeles Trader Joe's and got into a shootout with police that left the store manager dead.

Federal documents allege that a former campaign aide to Donald Trump was recruited by the Russians to be a secret agent.

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded him and the president discussing a hush payment to a former Playboy model, and there may be more tapes.

And rapper Pusha T got hitched in front of guests that included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and his best man Pharrell.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

'Lord, please let me get to my babies,' says mom who lost 3 children in duck boat horror

As she spoke during a news conference, Tia Coleman frequently paused to break down in tears. She and her 13-year-old nephew, Donovan Hall, were the only members of their family to survive what they had expected to be a fun duck boat outing on Table Rock Lake.

Among the nine members of Colman's family who were killed were her husband, Glenn, and her children, Reece, 9, Evan, 7, and 1-year-old Arya.

1 dead, armed suspect in custody after tense standoff at Los Angeles Trader Joe's

Los Angeles police officers ended a tense standoff Saturday evening when they captured an armed suspect who allegedly barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe's, held dozens of people hostage for hours and engaged in a shootout with police in which a woman was killed, authorities said.

FBI believed Trump campaign aide Carter Page was recruited by Russians

New documents released over the weekend show that one month before the 2016 elections, the FBI sought permission to surveil Carter Page, the one-time foreign policy adviser to the campaign of Donald Trump, because they alleged he had been recruited by the Russian government.

Michael Avenatti says there are other Trump-Cohen 'tapes' and he knows 'substance of some'

Michael Avenatti, the outspoken lawyer who's representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against the president, claimed on Sunday that former longtime Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen recorded more than one conversation with Trump -- and that he knows "the substance" of what they discussed.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pharrell all attend Pusha T's A-list wedding

Pusha T has a lot to celebrate this weekend after tying the knot in front of his celebrity friends, including his best man Pharrell.

The rapper, whose birth name is Terrence Thornton, wed his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams on Saturday at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, the same place where the rapper grew up, People magazine reports.

