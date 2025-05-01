Bill Belichick defends girlfriend after interview moment goes viral

Belichick has faced scrutiny off the field over his relationship.

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, known for his six Super Bowl victories and trademark cutoff hoodies, is now making headlines because of his personal life following a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview that went viral.

The 73-year-old coach, currently leading the University of North Carolina football program, was asked how he met his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, when, from across the room, she interjected.

"We aren't talking about this," she stated -- an interruption that has sparked widespread social media reaction.

The exchange quickly became a talking point across sports media. Sports commentator Jim Rome questioned on his show, "Are you calling the shots? What exactly is going on with Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old squeeze?"

In response to the media coverage, Belichick released a statement Wednesday saying he agreed to the interview to promote his upcoming book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football", which is set to be released May 6.

In the statement, Belichick said he had told his publicist that any interviews he took part in would focus on the book, and he said he was surprised that "unrelated topics" were introduced during the CBS interview.

"After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion," Belichick said in the statement. "She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track."

Belichick said the idea that Hudson was attempting to control the conversation was a "false narrative."

CBS released a statement later Wednesday.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels coaches during North Carolina's "Practice Like A Pro" Spring Football Event at Kenan Stadium, April 12, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Peyton Williams/Getty Images

"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed," a CBS News spokesperson said on X.

The couple's nearly 50-year age gap has been a source of public intrigue since their relationship became public. According to previous statements by the couple, they first met on a plane in 2021.

Hudson recently shared a "meetaversary" post on Instagram, featuring a textbook Belichick had autographed for her with the message, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic. Safe travels."

Her social media presence has offered NFL fans a different perspective of the typically stoic coach. Her Instagram page shows Belichick's more playful side, including photos of him dressed as a fisherman alongside Hudson in a mermaid costume.

Belichick, who built his legacy with the Patriots through tactical brilliance and a characteristically gruff demeanor, has maintained a private stance, stating on CBS Morning Sunday, "I've never been too worried about what everybody else thinks, just try to do what I think is best for me and do what's right."