Body identified as California teen reported missing days ago

In this photo released by the Morgan Hill Police Department, Martin Mendoza is shown.

An 18-year-old has been found dead just days after she was reported missing in Morgan Hill, California, according to police.

A body was found amid the search for Marissa DiNapoli on Wednesday and it was positively identified as her on Thursday, according to police.

DiNapoli last communicated with her family on Saturday, sending them a text after 9 p.m. saying that she planned to stay the night with a friend and would return the next day, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

She was reported missing on Monday after she did not return home or respond to calls from family, police said.

Investigators determined DiNapoli was last seen with Martin Mendoza on June 28 just before 10 a.m. when the two were seen leaving a residence just outside the city limits of Morgan Hill, police said.

In this photo released by the Morgan Hill Police Department, Marissa DiNapoli is shown. Morgan Hill Police Department

DiNapoli's car was later found in the same area, police said.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted and we are heartbroken by this news. Marissa was a vibrant member of our Morgan Hill community with a bright future ahead of her," police said in a statement.

Mendoza was identified as a person of interest during the search for DiNapoli and remains so, according to police. Mendoza was not cooperative in the initial investigation, police said.

"Detectives are actively seeking information on his whereabouts and urge anyone with knowledge to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately. Mendoza is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry bearing either license plate CW87W00 or 9PTM351," police said in a statement Wednesday.

In this photo released by the Morgan Hill Police Department, Martin Mendoza is shown. Morgan Hill Police Department

But, police said they are actively seeking out other leads as well, asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Kyle Tolentino at (669)-253-4962.

DiNapoli's family asked for privacy as they grieve.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Marissa, and at this time, our family kindly asks for privacy as we grieve and navigate this difficult journey," the family said in a statement released by police.

"We appreciate the love and support from those who have reached out. In honoring Marissa’s memory, we kindly ask that no GoFundMe accounts or donation pages be created. If you wish to show support, please do so through your prayers, kind words, and cherished memories," the family said.