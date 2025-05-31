Neighbors said the blast shook their homes.

'The house just looks like splinters': Remains of man, dog found after home explosion

First responders are shown at the scene of a house explosion in Gladstone, Missouri, on May 31, 2025.

The body of a man and a dog were found in the rubble after a powerful explosion leveled a home in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb on Saturday morning.

Emergency responders received a call about the blast at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block 74th Terrace in Gladstone, Missouri, which is located about 10 miles north of downtown Kansas City.

The man's body has not yet been identified, according to city officials.

A spokesperson for the Gladstone Fire Department told ABC News that in addition to the man, the body of a large breed dog was also found in the wreckage. One other dog is missing.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are taking over the investigation.

A representative of the gas company, Spire Inc., told ABC News that the home explosion was not gas-related.

"All of a sudden there was a huge explosion that just shook the whole house," Gladstone resident Mandy Ratcliffe told ABC News. "It was scary as heck … At first we didn't know, but then we saw this huge cloud of black smoke just coming up into the air."

Of the house that was leveled in the blast, Ratcliffe said, "It is total destruction. The house just looks like splinters."