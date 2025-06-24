NTSB to determine probable cause of Boeing door plug blowout

The agency will hold a vote on the matter after the Alaska Airlines incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the Alaska Airlines flight door plug blowout during a hearing on Tuesday, nearly a year-and-a-half into its investigation of the incident.

The mid-exit door plug separated from the Boeing 737 Max 9 passenger plane on Jan. 5, 2024, minutes after Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport. Passengers captured footage showing a hole where the door plug came loose. The plane safely made an emergency landing and no one was seriously injured in the incident.

The NTSB is set to hold a public board meeting Tuesday morning, during which its board members will "discuss the investigation and vote on the probable cause and safety recommendations designed to prevent similar accidents," the agency said.

A final report will be available in several weeks, the NTSB said.

A preliminary report released by the NTSB in February 2024 found that four bolts designed to prevent the door plug from falling off the Boeing 737 Max 9 plane were missing before the plug blew off during the flight.

Boeing records reviewed by the NTSB showed damaged rivets on the edge frame forward of the plug were replaced by Spirit AeroSystems employees at Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington, on Sept. 19, 2023, according to the agency's preliminary report.

A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore., Jan. 7, 2024. NTSB via AP

Boeing had to open the plug by removing the two vertical movement arrestor bolts and two upper guide track bolts for the rivets to be replaced, but photo documentation obtained from Boeing showed evidence the plug was closed with no bolts in three visible locations, according to the preliminary report. One bolt area is obscured by insulation in the photo, though the NTSB said it was able to determine in its laboratory that bolt was also not put back on.

Boeing has said it is cooperating "fully and transparently with the NTSB's investigation."

During an NTSB hearing on the door plug blowout in August 2024, Boeing Commercial Airplanes senior executive Elizabeth Lund said the company is working on a design change of the door plug to make it even more secure. Planes currently in service will be retrofitted hopefully within a year, she said at the time.