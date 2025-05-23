The agreement still has to go through a judge in the Northern District of Texas.

Boeing reaches agreement in principle with DOJ to avoid prosecution over 737 Max crashes

In this Jan. 8, 2024, file photo, the Boeing logo is displayed on Boeing buildings in El Segundo, Calif.

In this Jan. 8, 2024, file photo, the Boeing logo is displayed on Boeing buildings in El Segundo, Calif.

In this Jan. 8, 2024, file photo, the Boeing logo is displayed on Boeing buildings in El Segundo, Calif.

In this Jan. 8, 2024, file photo, the Boeing logo is displayed on Boeing buildings in El Segundo, Calif.

Boeing has reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice to avoid prosecution in the case over two deadly 737 Max crashes, also allowing Boeing to avoid going to trial next month, according to a new court filing.

The agreement still has to go through the judge in the Northern District of Texas, who rejected a previous version of the deal due to a diversity, equity and inclusion provision.

In this Jan. 8, 2024, file photo, the Boeing logo is displayed on Boeing buildings in El Segundo, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.