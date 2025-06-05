Suspect in Boulder attack charged with 118 counts, including attempted murder, assault charges

Flowers and a flag at the site of the attack outside the Boulder County Courthouse on June 2, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado.

The man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers advocating for the release of hostages being held in Gaza now faces 118 charges, including attempted murder.

Mohamed Soliman, 45, appeared in Colorado state court via video on Thursday to be officially advised of the charges against him.

The slew of charges includes 28 counts of attempted murder, along with assault and explosives charges.

Soliman has also been charged with a federal hate crime.

The attack on Sunday left 15 people injured, including a Holocaust survivor and a dog. All victims -- whose ages range from 25 to 88 -- are expected to survive.

Soliman allegedly used a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of people participating in a Run for Their Lives walk at a pedestrian mall, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, the FBI said.

The Run for Their Lives walk aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release, according to the group's website. Soliman allegedly told investigators he "specifically targeted" this group after learning about them in an online search, according to court documents.

Soliman's next preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15. He is being held in lieu of a $10 million bond.

The Egyptian citizen, who officials say was in the United States illegally, lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, according to court documents, and has been in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa. He was granted a work permit, but that had also expired in March.

Flowers and a flag at the site of the attack outside the Boulder County Courthouse on June 2, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty Images

After the attack, Soliman told police, "he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," court documents said. "SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again."

He "said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine)," documents said.

Soliman allegedly said he had been planning Sunday's attack for one year but waited until his daughter graduated from high school last Thursday to carry it out, state and federal documents said.

His wife and five children -- who are all Egyptian citizens -- were taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the attack and were being processed for expedited removal, the Department of Homeland Security had said. But the family filed a suit contesting their deportation, court records show.