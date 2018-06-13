Boy with Down syndrome jumps for joy at high school graduation ceremony

A student in Texas made sure that everyone knew how excited he was to graduate high school.

Carlos Neria, a student graduating from Midland Lee High School, jumped for joy when he got to the podium after hearing his name called.

Carlos, who was born with Down syndrome, showed off his incredibly infectious enthusiasm for getting his diploma as he jumped up and down on the stage, backed by loud cheers from the crowd.

A video of the event was shared to Facebook, where it has been viewed over 20,000 times.

Congratulations, Carlos!