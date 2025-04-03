Brett Gardner's son died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rica authorities say

This undated photo posted by the New York Yankees on the social media site X shows 14-year-old Miller Gardner, the son of former Yankees players Brett Gardner, who died, Mar. 21, 2025, from a sudden illness while on a family vacation.

Miller Gardner -- the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner -- died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rican authorities have said citing a new toxicology report.

Authorities conducted a blood test for carbon monoxide and found a saturation level of 64% in Gardner's body, Costa Rican officials said. Concentrations above 50% are considered lethal.

Officials said that tests for other toxic substances -- and drugs like fentanyl -- came back negative.

Miller passed away in his sleep nearly two weeks ago while on a family vacation. The hotel where Gardner died has not yet commented on the toxicology report, though previously said that high levels of carbon monoxide detected were in an adjacent mechanical room, not Miller's.

Brett Gardner (far right) poses in this undated photo with his wife, Jessica, and sons, Miller (next to his father) and Hunter (far left). @Yankees/X

Gardner died in his sleep on the morning of March 21, according to the family.

The night before, the Gardners went out to dinner at a restaurant close to the resort and said they felt sick when they returned to the hotel, according to a Costa Rican source close to the investigation.

A hotel spokesperson said the staff "dispatched a medical team immediately, including a licensed doctor, which arrived to handle the emergency situation."

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the Gardners said.

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss."

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.