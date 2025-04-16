"Not exactly the best way to start your wedding,” officials said.

Bride late to her own wedding stopped going 105 mph as she was 'racing to the altar'

A bride in Florida who was late to her own wedding was stopped going 105 mph as she tried to make it to the altar on time, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:42 p.m. last Friday when the unnamed bride, who was being driven by one of her wedding guests, was stopped by an unmarked police vehicle in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after the officer caught them traveling at 105 mph, according to a statement from the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The ceremony was supposed to start at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart, Florida, but when they were stopped at 2:42 p.m., they were still approximately 10 miles away from the wedding venue, according to officials.

“Whose wedding is it?” the police officer can be heard saying as he approached the stopped vehicle in the video released by the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

“It’s mine,” the bride says from the front passenger seat.

“You’re already late,” the police officer replied before the bride can be heard saying, “we are trying to get there.”

“I’ll let you take her,” the officer then says to the driver, “but I am going to give you a court date. It is a mandatory court appearance.”

“The old saying goes, rain on your wedding day is good luck,” Port St. Lucie’s Police Department said in their statement. “Well on this sunny day, the bride’s driver now has a mandatory court date in front of a judge after speeding trying to get the bride to her wedding which she was already late to.”

“This stop gives a whole new meaning to racing to the altar…not exactly the best way to start your wedding,” officials said.