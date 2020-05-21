Bringing America Back: Asian American businesses struggle and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Asian Americans face skyrocketing unemployment and discrimination

Minority business owners are facing unique challenges when it comes to pandemic recovery. On the week of April 11, Asian Americans had the largest number of unemployment filings in New York state. When businesses can reopen, owners worry they won't be able to recover due to stigma surrounding the coronavirus.

They may also need assistance in applying for government loans; one non-profit minority business advocacy group told ABC News the group has been inundated with calls from people seeking help, like translating paperwork.

People walk down a street in Chinatown as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed, April 21, 2020, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

FTC, DOJ sees surge of allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 'treatments'

Beware of COVID-19 scams, which are on the rise during the pandemic, officials say. "There are no FDA-approved cures, tests, prevention mechanisms, vaccines," FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips told ABC News. "If someone is telling you that's what they're selling you, it's not true."

Parents worry about school, childcare options when they go back to work

As if remote learning didn't pose its own challenges, people planning to return to their offices over the coming weeks will have to deal with the fact that schools in 48 states and Washington D.C. will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year and many summer camps have been canceled. This is sure to leave stressed-out parents in a bind.

Biotech company 'very optimistic' about COVID-19 treatment

There are dozens of potential COVID-19 treatments in development across the world. The biotechnology company BerGenBio, is hopeful its drug could benefit coronavirus patients.

CDC provides COVID-related guidance for going to the pool this summer

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the CDC has released new coronavirus-related guidance for swimmers and employees at the country's pools. For starters, masks are recommended outside the water, but not in it.

Many New Yorkers who suspected they had COVID-19 did not, study finds

If you're a New Yorker who thought you might have had COVID-19 in the last three months, think again: A new hospital study found that only 37% of 1,343 people tested had COVID-19 antibodies. "That does imply that likely many of the people who suspect that they had this probably didn't have it," one of the authors of the Mount Sinai study told ABC News.

Ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus on subways, buses

ICYMI: New York City is launching a pilot program using ultraviolet light to disinfect its subway cars and buses, in what transit officials are saying is the first reported test of its kind.

