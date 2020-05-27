Bringing America Back: R0 and its role in reopening explained, and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Why R0 is a key metric for re-opening plans

You've likely heard the term RO (pronounced "R-naught") thrown around at coronavirus briefings and in coverage. This is why it's important, but also imperfect.

Pedestrians walk down Commercial Street on May 25, 2020, in Provincetown, Mass. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Coronavirus still carrying infection, death into nursing homes

Nursing home fatalities now account for nearly 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths, an ABC News analysis found. In at least 18 states, that number is over 50%.

Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders census concerns

"We are underrepresented in the census, and as a result of that we are underrepresented in the distribution of resources," Kuhio Lewis, who serves as the Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders Complete Count Committee chair, told ABC News. Political leaders fear the undercounting could be even more acute in the 2020 census due to the pandemic.

Who is spreading COVID-19 misinformation and why

There is an "infodemic" of misinformation related to the pandemic. Here's a look at who's potentially behind it, and how to navigate it.

African American hairstylists say social distancing is crushing them

"When COVID-19 hit, it was like losing my livelihood overnight," Tiana Brown, owner of That Chics Hair Suite in New Jersey, told ABC News. Some hairstylists said they've been without an income for seven weeks. To help, one fundraiser aims to give out $2 million to stylists by June.

NYC launches $100,000 effort to combat anti-Asian discrimination

From Feb. 1 through May 15, 2019, the office of the New York City Commission on Human Rights received 11 claims of anti-Asian discrimination and harassment. For the same period this year, it received 133 such complaints. In response, the city agency is now launching a $100,000 public education effort to combat anti-Asian bias during the pandemic.

Ozark lake weekend partygoers asked to self-quarantine

All those Memorial Day weekend partiers in the Ozarks are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after their "reckless behavior."

