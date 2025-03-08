The town of Southampton declared a state of emergency.

State of emergency declared as brush fires shut down roads in Long Island, New York

Smoke billows from a wildfire, in Long Island, on March 8, 2025.

Streets and towns in Long Island, New York, were on alert Saturday after brush fires spewed thick smoke into the air.

The town of Southhampton in Suffolk County declared a state of emergency as the fires raged on.

The first fire started at about 1 p.m. and three others erupted throughout the day, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine told reporters. As of Saturday afternoon, the fires were two miles long and two and a half miles wide, according to officials.

Smoke billows from a wildfire, in Long Island, on March 8, 2025. Lawrence Citarelli Jr. , Westhampton Beach

The Westhampton fire is only 50% contained as of Saturday evening.

Two commercial structures were damaged and a firefighter suffered a second-degree burn to his face, according to Romaine. He was airlifted to Stonybrook Hospital.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the New York National Guard had already begun providing air support by helicopter in Suffolk County along with other state resources.

"Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe," she said in a statement.

Several local roads and highways, including the Sunrise Highway, were closed as firefighters battled the blazes.

The town of Southampton asked residents to refrain from any and all outdoor recreational fires during the next 24 hours due to high winds and the danger of wildfires.

Smoke from a brushfire billows in Manorville, New York, March 8, 2025. Bill Faulk

Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said there was an elevated risk for fire spread on Saturday, due to both low humidity and winds ranging from 30-35 miles per hour.