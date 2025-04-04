Bull rider fatally injured at youth fair in Texas, officials say

Dylan Grant, 24, was bucked off by the bull and then stepped on by the animal.

A professional bull rider was killed after being trampled by a bull at a rodeo event in Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Dylan Grant, 24, was competing in an Xtreme Bulls event at the Wharton County Youth Fair in Wharton, Texas, on Thursday when he was bucked off by a bull and then stepped on by the animal in the second round, the PRCA said in a statement on Friday.

Medics rushed to Grant, placed him in an ambulance and attempted to stabilize him, officials said. He was then taken via helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, where he died, officials said.

Bull rider Dylan Grant Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar confirmed the incident to ABC News.

"Prayers are with Dylan Grant, his family and the rodeo community," Srubar said in a statement on Friday.

Grant, originally from Laramie, Wyoming, competed in multiple rodeo events throughout his career and had obtained over $15,000 in earnings since his start in the sport, according to his bio on the PRCA website. He obtained his PRCA permit in 2018 and bought his PRCA card on Feb. 14, 2024.

Dylan Grant at the Bull Riders Challenge in Vernal, Utah, 2025, Jan. 1, 2025. Becenti Photography

He also won the bull riding title at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo in 2021 while competing for the University of Wyoming rodeo team.

"We are deeply saddened at the news of his death and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the University of Wyoming said in a statement to ABC News. "He was a true Wyoming Cowboy."