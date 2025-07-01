The law does offer a second chance for first-time offenders.

Bullying in Tennessee now comes with a new penalty for teens: losing driving privileges

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a new law aimed at stopping bullying in schools by hitting teens where it hurts - their ability to drive.

Starting July 1, 2025, any minor found guilty of bullying or cyberbullying in juvenile court will lose their driving privileges for one year. The bipartisan measure passed with strong support, gaining 85 votes in the House and 26 in the Senate.

"Taking away driving privileges will hopefully get the attention of bullies and deter them from being mean to others," said Tennessee State Rep. Lowell Russell, who sponsored the bill.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

David G. Ridings, a Nashville criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor who serves as a part-time night court judge, praised the new measure.

"I love the premise behind this new law. There is no place for bullying in our society today," Ridings said. "When you engage in bullying and/or cyber-bullying, you should absolutely lose that privilege. Good job Tennessee! More states should follow the example."

Russell noted that "being a victim of bullying can cause long-term harm that results in mental health problems later in a person's life."

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The law does offer a second chance for first-time offenders. Teens can apply for a restricted license that allows them to drive to essential activities like school, work and church services. However, the restricted license won't allow driving to social events or after-school activities.

The process for getting a restricted license requires several steps. Teens must apply within 10 days of the court's decision and pay a $20 application fee.

They also need to meet age requirements and pass all driving tests. Finally, they must get approval from a judge, who will specify exactly when and where they can drive.

The measure builds on Tennessee's efforts from last year to combat bullying, when legislators created clearer legal definitions of bullying and cyberbullying to help prevent violence and suicide among young people.

The new driving penalties will apply to bullying incidents that happen after the law takes effect in July 2025.