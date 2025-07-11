California farm worker dies from injuries sustained during ICE raid, union says

Federal agents clashed with protesters during an immigration raid on Thursday.

ByArmando Garcia
July 11, 2025, 6:17 PM

One person has died from "injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday's immigration enforcement action" in California, United Farm Workers said on Friday.

Federal agents clashed with protesters during an immigration raid at a farm in Ventura, one of at least two large-scale raids in Southern California on Thursday.

U.S. federal agents stand guard while blocking a road leading to an agricultural facility where U.S. federal agents and immigration officers carried out an operation, in Camarillo, California, U.S., July 10, 2025.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

The incident occurred outside of an agricultural farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area of Ventura County.

The union, in a series of posts on Friday, confirmed some farmworkers were critically injured during the enforcement operation.

Federal agents clashed with protesters during an immigration raid at a farm in Southern California, July 10, 2025.
KABC

"Others, including US citizens remain unaccounted for," UFW said in a post.

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

