California farm worker dies from injuries sustained during ICE raid, union says

U.S. federal agents stand guard while blocking a road leading to an agricultural facility where U.S. federal agents and immigration officers carried out an operation, in Camarillo, California, U.S., July 10, 2025.

One person has died from "injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday's immigration enforcement action" in California, United Farm Workers said on Friday.

Federal agents clashed with protesters during an immigration raid at a farm in Ventura, one of at least two large-scale raids in Southern California on Thursday.

The incident occurred outside of an agricultural farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area of Ventura County.

The union, in a series of posts on Friday, confirmed some farmworkers were critically injured during the enforcement operation.

"Others, including US citizens remain unaccounted for," UFW said in a post.

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.