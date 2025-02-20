"Investigators suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator," police said.

California fire captain stabbed to death in her own home

A fire captain in California has been killed in her own home after being stabbed multiple times in what authorities suspect is a potential domestic violence attack, police said.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the homicide of 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi which occurred on the evening of Feb. 17 in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Rd near Ramona, California, some 40 miles northeast of San Diego, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“At approximately 8:58 p.m., deputies from the Ramona Substation responded to a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the area,” police said. “Upon arrival, deputies found 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi inside her home with multiple stab wounds.”

Life-saving measures were administered by the deputies until Cal Fire paramedics arrived but Marodi succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the death and authorities said they are “actively working to contact persons of interest, identify a suspect, and locate and apprehend them as quickly as possible.”

“Investigators suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator and are treating this case as a potential domestic violence incident,” police said.

Authorities said the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear, and that detectives are “diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case.”

California Fire confirmed Marodi’s death in a statement on social media.

“It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca “Becky” Marodi. Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties,” officials said. “The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Rebecca Marodi during this challenging time,” the sheriff’s office said. “The San Diego Sheriff's Office is dedicated to utilizing all available resources to thoroughly investigate this case and seek justice.”