California Gov. Newsom suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation

"No more lies," Newsom wrote on social media.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation.

Newsom's allegations stem from Fox News host Jesse Watters' coverage of the battle between the governor and President Donald Trump when the Trump administration sent the National Guard to Los Angeles earlier this month.

Watters allegedly reported on Fox News that Newsom lied about a phone call with Trump, and the governor claims in his lawsuit that Watters' show misleadingly edited a video of Trump to support the claim.

Fox News, in a statement, said, "Gov. Newsom's transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him. We will defend this case vigorously and look forward to it being dismissed."