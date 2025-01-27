Three people were injured in the accident.

Car plows into Eagles fans in Philadelphia after NFC championship game

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship game and their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, a car plowed into a crowd of revelers in Philadelphia.

Three people were left injured by the crash in the Spring Garden neighborhood, though none of the injuries was life-threatening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

They were part of a large crowd that took to the streets after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game, sending them on to the Super Bowl.

The accident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. near Center City, one of Philadelphia's most storied neighborhoods and home to such historic attractions as the Liberty Bell.

Police said in a post on X that the incident did not appear to be intentional.

A person inside the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning, according to the PPD.