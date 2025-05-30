Cat who survived nearly 400-foot fall adopted by rescue pilot who saved her

A cat who survived a nearly 400-foot fall will live the rest of her nine lives with the woman who came to her rescue.

As rescue crews searched a ravine at Bryce Canyon National Park for a couple that had fallen over a railing on April 29 they found something they didn't expect: a soft-sided pet carrier covered in dirt. At first, they thought it was just a backpack. But inside was the couple's 12-year-old tabby cat, who survived the 380-foot fall, according to Best Friends Animal Society, the animal rescue organization that took her in.

The couple, Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58, allegedly climbed over a railing at Inspiration Point, which is situated along a high plateau at the top of the park's Grand Staircase, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The couple fell and were killed.

A 12-year-old cat named Mirage that survived a 380-foot fall at Bryce Canyon National Park was adopted by Chelsea Tugaw, the Utah Department of Public Safety pilot who rescued her. Best Friends Animal Society

The cat was bruised, shaken and suffered fractured ribs, according to the rescue organization. After veterinarians became concerned, she was sent to a specialty veterinary hospital in Las Vegas, where she received treatment for fluid in her heart, Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX reported.

Staff at the rescue organization named her Mirage because it was a miracle she was alive after falling from such a height.

Mirage made a full recovery after receiving emergency care from the veterinary team, Judah Battista, chief sanctuary officer of the Best Friends Animal Society, told ABC News.

Utah Department of Public Safety pilot Chelsea Tugaw was among the search and rescue team that day and "never forgot" Mirage, the animal sanctuary said.

"We couldn’t believe the cat was alive. I thought she was injured and was uncertain of her future," Tugaw said in a statement. "It gave me a lot of comfort when I found out she was going to Best Friends Animal Society to get the help she needed."

Tugaw came to the rescue again and adopted Mirage -- with a blessing from the family of Mirage's late owners, according to Best Friends Animal Society.

"I’m so ecstatic to be taking Mirage home," Tugaw said. "I hope I can give her the perfect retirement life and let her be a nice lazy cat in her old age."

Mirage has been given a "second chance," Battista said.

"This reunion offers a glimmer of hope and light to a tragic beginning, and we're thrilled that Mirage will live out her golden years in such a loving home with Chelsea," Battista said. "We couldn’t ask for a better ending for this sweet girl."

Battista reminded animal lovers that there are still "countless cats" like Mirage still in need of loving homes.

"You can be a hero for them," Battista said.