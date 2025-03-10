A survey was sent to some federally funded scientists doing non-domestic work.

CDC asks researchers to assess how their projects align with Trump administration priorities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a survey on March 6 asking some federally funded researchers to assess how their work aligns with the priorities of President Donald Trump's administration, according to documents obtained by ABC News.

CDC-funded researchers were asked whether their research would help combat "Christian persecution," defend women and children against "gender ideology extremism" or help curb illegal immigration.

They were also surveyed about whether their research included any diversity or climate change initiatives -- among other questions that roughly align with recent executive orders.

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, on Oct. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) David Goldman/AP

On Friday, the agency clarified that the survey was only applicable to CDC partners doing work outside the United States.

It's not clear how many researchers received the email, which was sent by the CDC's Global Health Center.

"Receiving this survey was deeply unsettling. It's hard not to see it as an attempt to inject politics into scientific research, forcing us to align with ideological priorities rather than urgent public health needs," said one researcher who received the survey.

Researchers who received the survey also told ABC News that they were concerned their answers would be used to jeopardize ongoing research or could be used to justify further cuts, especially to research conducted abroad.

"I worry about how these responses might be used to justify funding cuts, especially for critical public health initiatives," one researcher said.

Earlier this week, a similar survey was sent to foreign aid programs supported by the United States Agency for International Development, according to reporting by The New York Times.

The survey comes amid federal firings, budget cuts and grant cuts to federally funded research, though some of those actions have been blocked in court.

Several hundred people gathered in the nation's capital on March 7 for the Stand Up for Science rally, and there are similar rallies planned in more than 30 other cities.

In 2023, the federal government funded roughly $60 billion in scientific research, according to the Association of American Universities. Prior government-funded research has led to technologies such as MRIs and GPS.