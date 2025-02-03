CDC grant funding for 'gender ideology' programs is 'permanently terminated,' HHS says

The Department of Health and Human Services directed recipients of grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately halt all programs, personnel and activities related to "gender ideology," according to an email obtained by ABC News.

“You must immediately terminate, to the maximum extent, all programs, personnel, activities, or contracts promoting or inculcating gender ideology at every level and activity, regardless of your location or the citizenship of employees or contractors, that are supported with funds from this award,” the email stated.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: The sun flares next to the sign marking the headquarters building of the US Department of Health and Human Services on February 9, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images) J. David Ake/Getty Images

It also said that “any vestige, remnant, or re-named piece of any gender ideology programs funded by the U.S. government under this award are immediately, completely, and permanently terminated.”

The email from HHS follows President Donald Trump's executive order -- Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government -- which directed the federal government to recognize only two sexes: male and female.

The latest directive from the HHS impacts any entity that receives CDC funds, such as local health departments and clinics across the country, and it affects any programs supported by the nearly $4.5 billion spent by the CDC last year to aid health departments across all 50 states.

HHS sent a similar memo to recipients specifically receiving foreign assistance funds regarding DEI programs. That memo said, "You must immediately terminate, to the maximum, all programs, personnel, activities, or contracts promoting 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEl) at every level and activity, regardless of your location or the citizenship of employees or contractors, that are supported with funds from this award," according to a copy obtained by ABC News.

ABC News previously reported a memo that was sent to HHS officials on Wednesday directing sub-agencies such as the CDC to remove "all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) that inculcate or promote gender ideology" by 5 p.m. on Friday.

As of Friday evening, government webpages on HIV, LGBTQ+ issues and public health were taken down, according to a subsequent report by ABC News.