Chappy, the baby gray seal found on the streets near Yale University, dies from severe digestive issues

The New Haven Police said that they were sad that their “little buddy” died.

Chappy, a baby gray seal pup who was found on Feb. 16 stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by police, has died after suffering severe digestive issues, according to the Mystic Aquarium who had been treating him since he was discovered last month.

Chappy, a baby gray seal pup who was found on Feb. 16 stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by police, has died after suffering severe digestive issues, according to the Mystic Aquarium who had been treating him since he was discovered last month.

Chappy, a baby gray seal pup who was found on Feb. 16 stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by police, has died after suffering severe digestive issues, according to the Mystic Aquarium who had been treating him since he was discovered last month.

Chappy, a baby gray seal pup who was found on Feb. 16 stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by police, has died after suffering severe digestive issues, according to the Mystic Aquarium who had been treating him since he was discovered last month.

Chappy, a baby gray seal pup who was found on Feb. 16 stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by police, has died after suffering severe digestive issues, according to the Mystic Aquarium who had been treating him since he was discovered last month.

“While Chappy initially presented with the primary issues of dehydration, malnutrition, and a mild pneumonia, and he initially responded well to treatment, his condition declined in the subsequent days as he was transitioned onto whole fish and began having digestive difficulties,” the aquarium said in a statement on Monday.

Despite officials best efforts to save Chappy, his gastrointestinal issues were “too severe to treat,” the aquarium said, and he succumbed to his disease on Monday.

“It's with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Chappy, the gray seal pup we had been treating in our Animal Rescue Clinic,” aquarium officials said.

Chappy, a baby gray seal pup who was found on Feb. 16 stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, by police, has died after suffering severe digestive issues, according to the Mystic Aquarium who had been treating him since he was discovered last month. Facebook / Mystic Aquarium

A complete necropsy was conducted on Chappy and officials said that their findings are “consistent with mesenteric torsion, meaning that his intestines were twisted around the mesentery, cutting off blood supply to a large portion of the gastrointestinal tract,” Mystic Aquarium officials said.

“This condition can be challenging to diagnose and has a poor prognosis. In addition, while unrelated to Chappy's immediate cause of death, small pieces of plastic were found in his stomach highlighting the threat that marine debris, especially plastics, poses to marine animals,” aquarium officials continued.

“The Mystic Aquarium staff are proud that they were able to give Chappy the best chance possible and are devastated by this outcome. The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes, but Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end,” the aquarium said. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with words of encouragement and support. It means so much to our team.”

The New Haven Police Department who initially rescued Chappy from the streets said that they were sad to hear of the passing of their “little buddy.”

“Sadly, we were informed that Chappy passed away this morning,” police said. “We would like to thank everyone who reached out, it was amazing to see how many people this story touched, and especially Mystic Aquarium for their efforts to help our little buddy. Head over to their page, show some love and if you’re able, make a donation to their animal rescue program, it makes a big difference as they work to save as many animals as they can.”