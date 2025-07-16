Child abuse charge recommended in drowning of influencer Emilie Kiser's son: Police

Trigg Kiser was found unresponsive in his family's backyard pool in May.

Police have recommended charges in the drowning of influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, who was found unresponsive in his family's backyard pool in May.

"After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions," the Chandler, Arizona, Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Emilie Kiser attends the Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash, July 28, 2023, in Montauk, New York. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi

A felony charge of child abuse was recommended by the police department against Brady Kiser, the boy's father. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has final say in whether charges are actually brought against anyone.

The boy's mother, influencer Emilie Kiser, has over 2 million followers on Instagram and over 4.1 million followers on TikTok.

A possible drowning was reported on May 12. When police arrived on the scene, officers began CPR on the child until firefighters arrived and took over care. The boy was then transported to a local hospital before being taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The boy died the next day, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.