Child 'accidentally' suffers bullet wound after older sibling plays with parents' gun The 5-year-old survived the shooting incident, police said.

A 5-year-old was grazed in the back by a bullet after his older brother was playing with a gun they found in their parents' bedroom closet drawer, police said.

Police in Dallas, Texas, are investigating the incident that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Stella Avenue on Friday that put the 5-year-old boy in the hospital.

"According to witnesses, the mother of the children left the children in the care of another adult female relative while she went to the store," said Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

Police car. Getty Images

The little boy's 11-year-old brother began playing with the gun when a bullet discharged, ricocheting off the ground and grazing the 5-year-old brother in the back.

Neither of the children's names were released by police.

The youngest sibling was taken to a local children's hospital for his injuries. His present condition is unknown.

"There have been no arrest or pending charges at this time," said Mitchell. "However, this remains an open investigation."