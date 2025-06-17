Children of slain Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman: 'We are devastated'

The suspect in the shootings was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Melissa Hortman, a former assembly speaker and her husband, Mark, pose for a photograph at the annual Humphrey-Mondale Dinner in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 13, 2025. A gunman posing as a police officer killed the senior Democratic state assemblywoman and her husband on June 14, 2025 in an apparent "politically motivated assassination".

Days after authorities say a gunman posing as a police officer fatally shot their parents and wounded two others, the children of Democratic Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman, are speaking out about their loss.

"We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our parents, Melissa and Mark," Sophie and Colin Hortman said in a statement. "They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can't believe they are gone. Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much."

The suspect in the back-to-back shootings, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was arrested early Monday after a two-day manhunt. Boelter is suspected of shooting the Hortmans shortly after shooting and wounding Minnesota Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in what state officials have called a politically motivated series of attacks.

"Our family would like to thank law enforcement for their swift action that saved others and for the coordination across communities that led to the arrest of the man who murdered our parents," the statement from the Hortman family said. "We especially would like to thank the officers who were first on the scene to our parents' home and their heroic attempts to rescue our mom and dad."

Authorities said Boelter, who allegedly showed up to the lawmakers' front door wearing a police uniform and a realistic mask, had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car.

Police said he visited the homes of two other lawmakers on the night of the shootings. In one case, the lawmaker was not home; in the other, police arrived to check on the lawmaker and Boelter apparently drove off.

"This tragedy must become a moment for us to come together," the Hortman family statement said. "Hold your loved ones a little closer. Love your neighbors. Treat each other with kindness and respect. The best way to honor our parents' memory is to do something, whether big or small, to make our community just a little better for someone else."

The statement included suggested ways to honor the memory of their parents, including visiting a local park, petting a dog and telling a "cheesy dad joke."

The family's list ends with: "Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace."

Melissa Hortman, who was the highest-ranking Democrat in the Minnesota state house and a former speaker of the chamber, had a passion for the outdoors and helped raise two service dogs, including one she ended up adopting for the family.

The family dog, Gilbert, was also wounded in the shooting and had to be euthanized, according to friends and family.

The family of the two surviving victims released a statement Monday saying they are both "incredibly lucky to be alive."

"We continue our healing journey and are humbled by the outpouring of love and support our family has received from across the state and our nation," the Hoffman family said in a statement obtained by ABC News.