Climate change leads to spread of infection-causing fungi, scientists say

Strains of Aspergillus are already in the U.S. but are expected to expand.

In this undated file photo, a corn field is shown in Iowa.

Climate change may be putting millions more people at risk from an infection-causing fungi, which is likely spreading due to warming global temperatures, scientists say.

There will likely be an increased risk of infection due to harmful fungi in the coming years due to climate change, according to researchers from the University of Manchester.

The scientists mapped the effects of rising temperatures on global distribution of three infection-causing fungi under different climate scenarios through 2100: Aspergillus flavus, Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus niger, according to the paper, which has been published on preprint platform Research Square and not yet been peer-reviewed.

Aspergillus, a fungal mold that thrives in warm, damp climates, is already found worldwide -- including in the U.S. -- and can impact humans, animals, livestock and plants.

The fungus Aspergillus nigeris shown in this electron micrograph. STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

But current emissions projections indicate that within 15 years a "significant spread" of certain fungal pathogens could occur in Europe and beyond, the researchers said.

Under this scenario, the spread of A. flavus could increase by 16%, putting 1 million more people in Europe at risk of infection, according to the paper.

Another fungus, A. fumigatus, could increase by 77.5% and potentially expose 9 million people in Europe, the researchers said. A. fumigatus affects the lungs and is one of the most common pathogens responsible for life-threatening infections in humans, according to the paper.

Fungal spores transported through the air can cause infections in humans when inhaled -- especially for vulnerable populations and people with weakened immune systems and lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aspergillus fumigatus is shown on corn cobs. STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

Fungi are "incredibly adaptable organisms" that allow them to colonize new geographies and survive environment changes, the researchers said. The emergence and spread of the fungus Candida auris has also occurred as a result of warming temperatures, Van Rhijn said.

"Changes in environmental factors, such as humidity and extreme weather events, will change habitats and drive fungal adaptation and spread," Norman van Rhijn, professor at the University of Manchester's School of Biological Sciences and lead author of the paper, said in a statement.

The trend is especially concerning due to a rise in antifungal resistance -- driven by the use of fungicides in agriculture to protect crops -- as well as a "severe lack" of treatment options for fungal infections, the researchers said.

But fungi are relatively under researched compared to viruses and parasites, Van Rhijn said. Less than 10% of up to 3.8 million species have been described, the researchers said.

"Raising awareness and developing effective interventions for fungal pathogens will be essential to mitigate the consequences of this," he said.