A storm system moving from Colorado to New York over the weekend delivered a variety of weather, including a tornado in Colorado, with heavy rain, flooding and snow prevalent elsewhere.

Parts of western New York and Pennsylvania saw as much as 5 inches of snow overnight with the cold air passing over the Great Lakes.

(ABC News) Wind chills this morning from the Midwest to the East Coast are once again extremely low.

Left in that storm's wake was a winter air mass resulting in brutally cold wind chills throughout the Midwest and East Coast this morning, with freeze warnings issued from Oklahoma to Delaware, including throughout much of the South.

A new storm is forecast to move onshore in the West, with heavy rain and mountain snow expected from Washington down to California.

(ABC News) The new storm takes aim at the West Coast tonight.

That storm by Tuesday should make its way across the Rockies, which should see some snow. By Wednesday and Thursday, that storm will be over the middle of the country, with severe storms expected in the South and more rain likely for the already-flooded Plains.