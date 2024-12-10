Colorado sheriff warns of 'sophisticated' burglary operation targeting Asian business owners

There are around 100 reported burglaries of Asian homes in Colorado this year.

Law enforcement agencies in the Denver, Colorado, metropolitan area are investigating a rise in burglaries targeting Asian homes, businesses and places of worship across the community.

There have been around 100 reported burglaries of Asian homes across the state this year, according to Denver ABC affiliate KMGH-TV.

The sheriff's office in Douglas County -- which is south of Denver -- told ABC News that there have been around 14 burglaries targeting homes of Asian business owners since the beginning of the year. Seven of these have happened since September, it noted.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday, Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly told ABC News Live's Diane Macedo that there is a "multi-jurisdictional investigation" into a "sophisticated" operation, where the burglars are using "WiFi jammers to subvert alarm systems" and even conducting their own surveillance by setting up cameras near the homes of their victims to ensure that they are away when the burglars strike.

"Many times, these criminals will enter from the back, dressed as utility workers, are wearing vests," Weekly said. "They're very methodical. They plan these burglaries early, and they've made off with over $2.5 million that we're aware of."

Surveillance footage shows a burglary at the home of an Asian business owner in Denver in November 2024. Courtesy of Lisa Nguyen

The Douglas County Sheriff's office first warned the community of these burglaries in an Oct. 31 statement and so far, no arrests have been made, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Asked why Asian business owners appear to be targeted, Weekly said that some are known to keep "large amounts" of cash in their homes, as opposed to depositing the money in a bank.

Lisa Nguyen, the owner of a plaza of Asian-owned businesses, told ABC News that one of the businesses in her plaza was burglarized.

"They are destroying small businesses," Nguyen said in Tuesday's interview. "The amount of money that they took is detrimental to, you know, them being able to operate."

She's also president-elect of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, and said that the home of one of her real estate clients was burglarized twice since September.

According to Nguyen, who shared surveillance video of both burglaries with the ABC News, $17,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a convenience store in her plaza.

She said a burglary of that scale puts families in a position where "multiple months of rent have been stolen" and "could cause businesses to completely shut down."

Weekly urged the community to notify law enforcement if they see anything suspicious and advised residents to keep their homes locked, install lights on their property and to implement multiple security measures to safeguard their homes, as well as to communicate with their neighbors.

"It's really critical if somebody sees something, call law enforcement so we can get out there," Weekly said.

Weekly held a town hall on Monday night, along with Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown, the Organized Crime Unit and 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, to address the issue and share safety information with the community.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office also partnered with the Colorado Asian Chamber of Commerce to distribute safety tips and urge anyone who has experienced a burglary or seen anything suspicious to come forward.

Nguyen said that she hopes an arrest will be made soon.

"I think my message is just that somebody literally has to know something out there," she said. "And you know, that's all it's going to take is for somebody to come forward."