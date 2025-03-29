Armstrong was announced as the interim president in August 2024.

Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong is stepping down, university says

Katrina Armstrong will be stepping down "effective immediately" as Columbia University's interim president, the school said on Friday.

Armstrong was announced as the interim president of the New York City university in August 2024 after then-President Minouche Shafik announced her immediate resignation.

"Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community," said David J. Greenwald, chair of the Board of Trustees.

The school said Armstrong would be returning to lead the university's Irving Medical Center and that Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed acting president.

