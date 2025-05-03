Man accused of beating 12-year-old son to death with baseball bat

The father, Anthony Esposito Jr., is being held on $3 million bond.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., in white, appears in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Connecticut, May 2, 2025.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., in white, appears in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Connecticut, May 2, 2025.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., in white, appears in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Connecticut, May 2, 2025.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., in white, appears in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Connecticut, May 2, 2025.

A Connecticut man is charged with murder with special circumstances after allegedly beating his 12-year-old son to death with a baseball bat, officials said.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., 52, is also charged with criminal attempt to commit murder after allegedly trying to kill his 16-year-old daughter, officials said.

The incident occurred Thursday at a home in Branford. Police in Branford identified the homicide victim as Anthony P. Esposito.

Esposito Jr. was taken into custody Thursday following a traffic stop with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, Branford police said.

During his arraignment on Friday in New Haven Superior Court, prosecutors said Esposito Jr. allegedly told police he "brutally" beat his son because the 12-year-old was being disrespectful.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., in white, appears in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Connecticut, May 2, 2025. WTNH

He is also accused of pushing his teenage daughter down the stairs and allegedly admitted to police that if he were able to get the baseball bat, he would have killed her, too, prosecutors said.

His defense attorney told the court that Esposito Jr. has had mental health issues since he was a young child, including multiple psychiatric hospitalizations during childhood, and noted that the police report reflected that he was hearing voices.

Esposito Jr. remains held on a $3 million bond, police said. The defense had asked for the bond to be lowered to $1 million, but the judge kept it at $3 million, ABC New Haven affiliate WTNH reported.

The case remains under investigation.

"Branford Police are working closely with the Branford Public School System to ensure that grief counselors and support services are available to students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy," the Branford Police Department said in a press release. "We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for our community, and our hearts are with Anthony's family, friends, classmates, and teachers."

Counseling support will be held on Saturday at a Branford middle school, WTNH reported.

"On behalf of the Branford Public Schools, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this unimaginable tragedy," Branford Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Tranberg said in a statement to WTNH. "Our hearts are with them during this incredibly difficult time."