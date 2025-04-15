Connecticut man allegedly held captive for over 20 years releases 1st public statement

The man said he is "much better and stronger" than when authorities found him.

Kimberly Sullivan has been arrested after allegedly keeping her stepson captive in their Waterbury, Conn., home for more than 20 years. The stepson allegedly started a fire in February 2025 in order to escape.

The man who was allegedly held in captivity in his Connecticut home for more than 20 years said he is "much better and stronger" than the day first responders carried him out of the residence in February.

The "severely emaciated" 5-foot-9 man weighed just 68 pounds when he was found in the home in Waterbury on Feb. 17 by authorities who had responded to a report of an active fire at the residence, according to officials. The man told first responders he intentionally set the fire in his room and alleged that his stepmother had held him captive since he was 11, officials said.

"I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free," he said in his first public statement on the matter. "I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told."

The statement was released on Tuesday through his volunteer spokesperson, David Guarino of the organization Survivors Say.

The now-32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, referred to himself as "S" in the statement, saying, "This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free."

"S" thanked first responders and law enforcement as well as the health care professionals "who have helped and nurtured me."

"In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32," he said.

He also thanked the public for their prayers and donations to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, which has raised nearly $270,000. The funds will be used to pay for medical and dental care, counseling and therapy for physical and emotional recovery, housing and daily living expenses and support for legal fees, the nonprofit said.

"Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told," "S" said. "I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn't just a story. It's my life."

His stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, assault and kidnapping. She has pleaded not guilty.

Kimberly Sullivan was charged for allegedly holding her “severely emaciated” stepson in captivity for over 20 years, since he was 11 years old, and forcing him to endure “prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment,” police said. Facebook / Waterbury Police Department

Sullivan's lawyer defended his client and said it was the victim's late father who was responsible.

"He was not locked in the room. She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food. She provided shelter. She is blown away by these allegations," her lawyer, Ioannis Kaloidis, told New Haven ABC affiliate WTNH following her arrest.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.