Connie Francis, 'Pretty Little Baby' singer, dies at 87

She's estimated to have sold over 200 million records worldwide in her lifetime.

Singer Connie Francis, best known for her 1962 hit “Pretty Little Baby” and the 1961 song “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool,” has died at the age of 87, her manager confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” said her copyrights and royalties manager, Ron Roberts, in a post on social media. “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

“Pretty Little Baby” most recently became a viral song on TikTok, which Francis joined shortly after, and the 1962 song has been used in more than 17 million videos totaling more than 27 billion views globally on the app.

"I'm flabbergasted and excited about the huge buzz my 1962 recording of 'Pretty Little Baby' is making all over the world," Francis said. "To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is captivating new generations of audiences is truly overwhelming for me."

Connie Francis appears in this image. Erick Quituizaca

"Pretty Little Baby" was released on Francis' 1962 album, "Connie Francis Sings 'Second Hand Love' & Other Hits," which peaked at No. 111 on what was then known as the Billboard Top LPs chart.

In May of this year, "Pretty Little Baby" broke into Spotify's Global and U.S. charts for the first time.

Francis was born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark, New Jersey on Dec. 12, 1937, and is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records worldwide in her lifetime.

ABC News' Angeline Jane Bernabe contributed to this report.