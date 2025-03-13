Cop delivers pizza after delivery driver finds 8-foot alligator hiding under customer's car

“Oh my heavens, there’s a big alligator under my car,” the customer said.

A police officer ended up delivering a pizza to a customer in Florida after the delivery driver discovered an 8-foot alligator hiding under a car near the front door of the home, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Bradenton, Florida, when police were responding to a report of an 8-foot alligator wandering through the River Isles neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bradenton Police Department.

However, a terrified pizza delivery driver happened to get there before authorities could respond and found the reptile in front of the customer’s home by accident.

Officer Tolson of the Bradenton Police Department arrived moments later and the delivery driver, wanting nothing to do with the alligator, asked the officer to deliver the pizza instead.

“Oh my heavens, there’s a big alligator under my car,” the customer is heard saying on body camera footage being worn by the officer as he delivered the pizza.

“After ensuring the hungry customer wasn't attacked by an equally hungry gator, Officer Tolson agreed to take the customer's phone and snap a picture for her,” authorities said.

Officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife subsequently arrived on scene and were able to trap and remove the animal from under the car before anybody got hurt.

“FWC trappers relocated the gator away from the neighborhood (and Italian restaurants),” police said in their statement on social media.