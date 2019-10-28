A photo of a newly married couple at a California winery under threat of wildfires has gone viral.

Interested in Wildfires? Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The photo, taken by Karna Roa with KMR Photography, shows the couple standing among the vines while wearing masks covering their noses and mouths.

"This lovely couple flew from Chicago for their gorgeous destination in the wine country," Roa posted on Facebook.

The couple, from Chicago, had their wedding at Chateau St. Jean winery in Kenwood on Saturday, she said in the posting.

Courtesy Karna Roa/KMR Photography

The wedding venue was not fully evacuated until Sunday, although many of the guests had to be evacuated on Saturday, Roa told ABC San Francisco station KGO.

The monster Kincade Fire has been burning since Wednesday night and has consumed over 66,000 acres in the heart of wine country.

Deputy’s view on Hwy 128 and Ida Clayton road. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/qC9JXnCpJc — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 28, 2019

Nearly 200,000 people have evacuated as the massive inferno rages on. Rough winds, which peaked at 102 mph, contributed to the Kincade Fire rapidly growing over the weekend. Containment fell from 10% to 5%.

Ninety-six structures have been destroyed and tens of thousands are still threatened.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.