Judge orders release of Georgetown fellow detained by immigration authorities

Badar Khan Suri was a visiting scholar with lawful status, his attorneys said.

A federal judge has ordered a Georgetown scholar who has been detained allegedly based on his pro-Palestinian speech to be released on bail.

The scholar, Dr. Badar Khan Suri, could be released as soon as Wednesday, once Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials receive a written order from Judge Patricia Giles from the Eastern District of Virginia.

During a court hearing, the judge sided with ACLU's argument that Suri was detained based on his protected First Amendment speech in support of Palestine and that he was unjustly punished by association of his wife, who had once worked with the Gaza foreign ministry, and his father-in-law's connection with a now-deceased Hamas leader.

The judge concluded that Suri is not a flight risk and not a danger to the community and thus should be released on bail, while continuing to participate in his separate removal proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.