The volcanic crater lake attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Crater Lake, deepest lake in US, to close to swimmers and boaters for over 2 years

Those wanting to enjoy the deepest lake in the U.S. will need to schedule a visit soon, before access closes for more than two years.

The National Park Service is cutting off access to Cleetwood Cove Trail, the most heavily used trail at Crater Lake National Park, at the end of the 2025 summer season. The NPS plans to rehabilitate the trail and related infrastructure, provide needed visitor services and to protect the environment.

The Cleetwood Cove Trail provides the only access to Crater Lake, the centerpiece of Oregon's only national park, known for its striking blue water, extreme clarity and for being the deepest lake in the U.S. at 1,949 feet.

Every year, thousands of visitors use the trail to access the volcanic crater lake, the NPS said.

Wizard Island is volcanic cone which forms an island in Crater Lake in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

During the closure, no boat tours will be provided, and the trail will be closed due to construction and rockfall hazards, the NPS said.

Crater Lake is one of the top10 deepest lakes in the world. It was previously a volcano, but following a massive eruption thousands of years ago, the mountain structure eventually collapsed and formed a caldera, according to the NPS.

Today, the lake is filled only with rain and snow.

Construction will begin in 2026 and will continue through the 2027 and 2028 summer seasons, according to the NPS.

View of Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, July 2, 2020. Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The only people who will be permitted to approach the lake during that time will be scientists, the NPS told SF Gate.

The trail is scheduled to reopen summer 2029.