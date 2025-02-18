There are two versions of the ad, the DHS said: domestic and international.

'Criminal' migrants are 'not welcome,' according to new multimillion-dollar ad from DHS

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is featured in a domestic ad targeting criminal migrants launched on Feb. 17, 2025.

The Department of Homeland Security launched a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign on Tuesday directed at those who try and come to the United States illegally, saying: Don’t try it.

The domestic version of the ad has DHS Secretary Kristi Noem praising President Donald Trump for “securing the border.”

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first," Noem said in the ad set to run in the U.S.

She continued: "President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream."

“If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States," Noem said.

The ads will run on radio, broadcast and digital, in multiple countries and regions, and in various dialects, according to DHS.

Ads will be hyper-targeted, including through social media, text message and digital to reach illegal migrants in the interior of the United States and abroad, according to DHS.

“Follow the law and you’ll find opportunity. Break it and you’ll find consequences," the ad's message said.

The international version of the ad warns those who try and enter illegally will be “caught and removed.”

“Let me deliver a message from President Trump to the world: If you are thinking of entering America illegally, don’t even think about it,” Noem emphasized in the ad.