The coming cold snap could set new record low temperatures.

Next cross-country storm to bring snow, extreme cold

A residents uses a snow blower during snowfall on Feb. 12, 2025, in Shorewood, Wisconsin.

The next cross-country storm is already underway with snowy weather scattered across the Cascades, Rockies and into the Plains as of Monday morning, with the system forecast to sweep south and east through into Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall throughout Kansas, southern Missouri and northern Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. By the evening, heavy snowfall is forecast to have spread to northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

This ABC News graphic shows snowfall for Tuesday morning. ABC News

This ABC News graphic shows snow and rain forecasts for Tuesday evening. ABC News

Travel is expected to be significantly affected in those areas -- including on interstates -- with 6 to 12 inches of snow forecast.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will bring snowfall to Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. Nashville, Tennessee, could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Virginia is also expected to see snow on Wednesday, with Norfolk and Richmond experiencing as much as 6 inches of snowfall. Washington, D.C. is set to escape the most extreme weather, but may also see a couple of inches of snowfall.

This ABC News graphic shows snow forecast in the Midwest and South. ABC News

This ABC News graphic shows forecast rain and snow in the Southern U.S. ABC News

Coming cold snap

The snow flurries will be followed by plunging temperatures, with more than 65 million Americans now under cold weather alerts across 13 states from Texas to Minnesota.

Wind chills in North Dakota could reach 60 below zero, at which frostbite can occur on exposed skin in minutes.

This ABC News graphic shows snowfall expected for the Eastern U.S. ABC News

Minneapolis could feel temperatures as low as 42 below zero Monday and Tuesday, with Kansas City feeling like 30 below zero on Thursday morning.

Tulsa could feel like 17 below zero Wednesday and Thursday, with Dallas feeling like 10 below zero.

This ABC News graphic shows cold weather warnings for the coming storm. ABC News

Numerous daily record low temperatures are possible in this region this week.