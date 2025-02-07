The heavy snow will hit from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Cross-country storm set to bring more snow to Northeast: Forecast

The storm that brought heavy rain and mountain snow to the West Coast is making the trek across the country to bring a significant snowstorm to the Northeast this weekend.

The snow will first hit the upper Midwest on Friday. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected, with cold and blustery weather sticking around through the weekend in states like Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Molly, left, and Eric Bemis walk their dogs on a snow covered road, Feb. 6, 2025, in East Derry, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP

On Saturday, that storm combines with moisture streaming in from the South, enhancing the snow potential for a large portion of the Northeast.

Cities like Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; and Boston are all facing heavy snow from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

A winter storm watch is in effect in the Northeast; there's a high likelihood of 4 to 8 inches of snow. New York City is included in the winter storm watch, though the city will be right on the fringe of heavier snow to the north and much lesser amounts to the south.

Some spots in New England could see up to 1 foot of snow.

Then, next week, another storm could bring more snow and ice to the Interstate 95 corridor. Cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are all looking at a potential winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday.