Dad reunited with wife after 8 weeks in hospital for COVID-19 4 members of the family got COVID-19 and the dad of three was hospitalized.

Dave and Janine Kachadorian started feeling symptoms of the coronavirus within days of each other in March.

The married couple from Bethpage, New York, soon found out they both had come down with the virus, along with two of their children.

Janine Kachadorian and her kids slowly recovered but her husband's condition worsened. He was admitted to the hospital, where he would fight the virus alone.

Then, eight weeks later, he was surprised to find his wife walking into his room donned in full protective gear. Because she had developed antibodies, she had been permitted to visit near the end of his treatment.

And, she brought along smoothies.

“No way!” Dave Kachadorian said with a laugh. “No way you’re here."

Wiping tears away, Dave Kachadorian had reunited with his wife and he was hopeful he’d see his three kids soon, too.

When that moment finally came one week after the surprise, the whole neighborhood welcomed him home from a safe distance.

The Kachadorians recently shared the moment. Dave Kachadorian is still recovering and is still dealing with lung damage.