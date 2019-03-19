Prosecutors dismissed charges against three Dallas officers indicted in the 2016 death of a handcuffed man who died after calling police for help.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot dismissed charges against officers Danny Vasquez, Kevin Mansell and Dustin Dillard on Monday following a lengthy investigation into the in-custody death of Anthony Timpa, who died shortly after he was arrested for what police described as erratic behavior.

"The Grand Jury had concluded the officers engaged in reckless conduct that placed Mr. Timpa in imminent danger of serious bodily injury," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday, announcing the dismissal.

The officers in 2017 were indicted on misdemeanor charges of deadly conduct and accused of restraining the unarmed man in a way that contributed to his death.

Timpa, 32, dialed 911 from the parking lot of an adult video store in Dallas on the night of Aug. 10, 2016, saying he was afraid and in need of help.

He had been restrained by two private security guards by the time officers arrived on the scene and placed him in handcuffs. The officers said Timpa was combative and aggressive.

Timpa died at a hospital less than an hour later.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner, according to The Associated Press, ruled the death a homicide -- that Timpa died of cardiac arrest resulting from the effects of cocaine and being physically restrained.

In December 2017, a grand jury concluded the officers acted recklessly during the arrest, but Creuzot said testimony from three medical examiners disputed those findings.

"Today's decision to dismiss the charges was made following a lengthy investigation and determination as to the official cause of death of Mr. Timpa on August 10, 2016," the DA's statement added. "Mr. Creuzot met with family members and their attorney last Thursday to inform them of the decision.

"Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot met with all three medical examiners regarding their findings. They stated they do not believe the officers acted recklessly."