Dating app meetup leads to shooting, arrests in Oregon: Police

The suspects allegedly used an app to target the victim in the robbery.

Julia Dell Yepez is seen in a police handout from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Julia Dell Yepez is seen in a police handout from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Julia Dell Yepez is seen in a police handout from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Julia Dell Yepez is seen in a police handout from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Two women have been arrested in connection with a dating app scheme that led to the shooting of a man in Corvallis, Oregon, authorities said.

Julia Dell Yepez, 20, and Alexa Montano Corral, 20, were taken into custody following an investigation into the May 17 shooting of a man they allegedly met through the Chispa dating app, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the women used the app to lure the victim with the intention of robbery. The victim, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Julia Dell Yepez and Alexa Montano Corral are seen in police handouts from the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Benton County Sheriff's Office via Meta

Chispa is a dating app where Latino and Latina singles can connect with others in their area. The company did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

According to investigators, Yepez and Corral are also suspects in similar criminal activity in a nearby county.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 a.m. local time on May 17 when emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting near Highway 99W and Lakeside Drive in Corvallis. Witnesses described seeing two Hispanic women, one wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, fleeing the scene on foot.

Yepez was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, first-degree assault and kidnapping. She is being held at the Benton County Jail on $300,000 bail, court records show.

Corral, who was arrested Thursday, faces multiple conspiracy charges. Her bail was set at $250,000, according to court records.

The case has prompted authorities to issue renewed warnings about dating app safety.

"Always meet in public and never isolate yourself until you are certain of the other person's intentions," the sheriff's office advised in a statement.

Anyone who may have had contact with either suspect through dating apps is urged to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office or submit anonymous tips at 541-573-8477.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service.