A young Illinois woman is desperate for answers after her mother and stepfather were killed in a mysterious quadruple murder inside their North Dakota workplace.

The victims -- an owner and three employees -- were found dead Monday morning at RJR Maintenance & Management, a property management company in Mandan, said Mandan police.

"We just don't have answers," Mandan Chief of Police Jason Ziegler told ABC News Tuesday, adding that no suspects had been identified and no one was in custody.

Among the victims was employee Lois Cobb, 45.

"I don't know how it happened," Cobb's daughter, Briann Miller, told The Associated Press. "I'm left in the dark still. None of this makes any sense. All I know is my parents are gone."

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Family and friends console each other at the scene near the south side of the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan, N.D., April 1, 2019.

Cobb's husband, employee William Cobb, 50, was also among the dead.

Miller, of Illinois, told the AP her mother and stepfather moved from Illinois to North Dakota six years ago and recently purchased their dream home.

"They were true soulmates, "Miller told ABC Springfield, Illinois, affiliate WICS.

Miller told the AP her mother and stepfather hadn't mentioned problems at work.

"They talked so highly of the Bismarck and Mandan area, how beautiful it was, how amazing the people were," Miller told the AP. "They were so nice to everybody, too. It's just unimaginable."

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Cars are parked outside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, N.D., April 1, 2019.

The other victims were owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employee Adam Fuehrer, 42, said police.

Autopsies are being conducted and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner, Ziegler said Tuesday.

Authorities do not believe the public is in danger -- Ziegler said the crime "was very specific to the victims that were involved."

"I don't think any community across this great country could ever imagine something like this happen in their backyard," the chief added, calling the crime "devastating" for the community.