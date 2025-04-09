David Muir shares never-before-seen home videos of Paul Newman with his family

The Oscar winner can be seen splashing around in the pool with his children.

In honor of what would have been Paul Newman's 100th birthday year, David Muir shared never-before-seen home videos of Oscar-winning actor, race car driver and philanthropist.

On Tuesday, "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor Muir showed footage of Newman jumping off of his diving board, splashing around in the pool and playing outside with his children.

Paul Newman plays in the pool with his children in a never-before-seen home video. Courtesy Newman family

One of those children is Clea Newman, his youngest daughter with actress Joanne Woodward. She can be seen cheering him on and drying his hair in the rain.

"He taught all of us how to drive," Clea told Muir. "He loved teaching us to do things."

She spoke about having family dinners every night, along with her parents helping with homework and attending school plays.

"We were a pretty normal family, except for when my parents were working," Clea said.

Paul Newman and his youngest daughter, Clea, together at a racetrack in a never-before-seen home video. Courtesy Newman family

She said the "precious time" that her parents had outside of their demanding jobs "was all family oriented."

"I have beautiful, beautiful memories of that time together," she said.

Paul Newman died on Sept. 26, 2008 at age 83 after battling cancer, but Clea has continued the mission he started for children in need in 1988.

Clea Newman, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's youngest daughter, speaks about continuing her father's mission to help children in need on an episode of "World News Tonight with David Muir." ABC News

The nonprofit SeriousFun Children's Network aims to provide free camps for seriously ill children and their families -- there are now 30 camps and programs around the world.

"We have nine camps in the U.S., five in in Europe, one in Israel, one in Japan," Clea said. "And then we have what we call our partner programs in India and Africa and soon to be New Zealand and Australia for children living with HIV, and we've just expanded into oncology and family weekends."

In Upstate New York, in Lake Luzerne, the Double H Ranch provides year-round programs for children dealing with life-threatening illnesses, along with support for their families. Tatum Connolly-Haupt and her big sister Porter learned how to ski with an on-site instructor.

"The counselors here are amazing," Porter said of the camp. "We love to meet new people, and there are so many activities."

The Adriazola family has been coming to the camp for five years for their daughter Morgan, who is visually impaired.

"This place is magical and we look forward to coming year and year and year again," Morgan's mother Missy said.

Bodhi-Bhattarai skis in a wheelchair with his volunteer instructor at Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, New York. Courtesy SeriousFun Children’s Network

Bodhi Bhattarai, who uses a wheelchair, is able to enjoy ski activities too, thanks to his volunteer ski instructor Mick.

"It's fun and everything's adaptive," Bodhi said of his special activities at the camp.

Mick said that the camp will "make everything work for every different kind of person."

"There's no challenge too big or too small," he added.

Clea told Muir about the importance of the camp for children with disabilities.

"It's amazing when you give a child the chance and make and create a place where they don't feel like they're defined by their illness, how that just gives them hope and allows them to do everything they want to do," she said.

In the future, Clea hopes SeriousFun Children's Network will be able to serve the next generation with more volunteers, camps and programs.

"I'm so grateful that Dad started these programs that we are continuing with his vision and that I selfishly get to be a part of it, because it really is just such a joy to be a part of it and to witness all of it," she said.

Clea believes that if there was one thing her father wanted to be known for more than movies like "The Color of Money," "The Sting" and "Road to Perdition," it was SeriousFun camps.

"To him, I think this was truly his legacy," Clea said.